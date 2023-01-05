Systems Architect at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:
HELP to conceptualize, research, system design and management of Salesforce ecosystem, sought by a dynamic Financial Services provider.
DUTIES:
- To conceptualize, research, system design and management of Salesforce ecosystem
REQUIREMENTS:
- 5+ years’ experience in CRM
- 5+ years’ experience on Salesforce platform
- Experience with platform security capabilities (TLS, SSL)
- Experience defining the system architecture landscape, identifying gaps and delivering a comprehensive solution
- Solid background in design/development of large web-based systems or complete software product lifecycle
- Salesforce.com integration experience, including between different systems
- Willing and able to work shifts, including weekends
Knowledge:
Minimum:
- Understanding of the Salesforce product suite, including Sales, Services, Community, Marketing and Community Clouds
- Systems architecture and ability to craft scalable performance driven solutions
- Data sharing and visible considerations and how these play into platform architecture
- Key design pattens and large data volume limitations and standard methodologies
- Data Integration tools and experience integrating Salesforce with different business systems (FSC, ETL, marketing automation, reporting)
- Solid understanding of environment management, release management, code versioning standard processes and deployment methodologies
Ideal:
- Banking operational and systems environment
- Testing practices
- Unified Modelling Language diagrams
- Back-end technologies (C#, Java or node.js)
- Methodologies: Agile, WEB API, systems design patterns, relational & NoSQL database design, cloud architecture (Azure & AWS), container platforms (Docker, Kubernetes)
- Systems analysis and design
- Application, Web & Mobile development
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Programming experience with the following languages (J2EE, HTML,XML,SQL)
- Strong practical deployment knowledge of Visual Force, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, Apex Web Services, API, Appexchange deployment
Additional Knowledge of:
- Research and development – prototyping experience
- Artificial Intelligence
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Virtual Assistants
- Unified communications
Qualifications:
(Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications:
(Ideal or preferred)
- A relevant post-graduate qualification in Information Technology or Information Management
ATTRIBUTES:
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Presentation Skills
- Influencing Skills
Facilitation Skills
COMMENTS:
