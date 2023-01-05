Systems Architect at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

HELP to conceptualize, research, system design and management of Salesforce ecosystem, sought by a dynamic Financial Services provider.

DUTIES:

To conceptualize, research, system design and management of Salesforce ecosystem

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years’ experience in CRM

5+ years’ experience on Salesforce platform

Experience with platform security capabilities (TLS, SSL)

Experience defining the system architecture landscape, identifying gaps and delivering a comprehensive solution

Solid background in design/development of large web-based systems or complete software product lifecycle

Salesforce.com integration experience, including between different systems

Willing and able to work shifts, including weekends

Knowledge:

Minimum:

Understanding of the Salesforce product suite, including Sales, Services, Community, Marketing and Community Clouds

Systems architecture and ability to craft scalable performance driven solutions

Data sharing and visible considerations and how these play into platform architecture

Key design pattens and large data volume limitations and standard methodologies

Data Integration tools and experience integrating Salesforce with different business systems (FSC, ETL, marketing automation, reporting)

Solid understanding of environment management, release management, code versioning standard processes and deployment methodologies

Ideal:

Banking operational and systems environment

Testing practices

Unified Modelling Language diagrams

Back-end technologies (C#, Java or node.js)

Methodologies: Agile, WEB API, systems design patterns, relational & NoSQL database design, cloud architecture (Azure & AWS), container platforms (Docker, Kubernetes)

Systems analysis and design

Application, Web & Mobile development

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Programming experience with the following languages (J2EE, HTML,XML,SQL)

Strong practical deployment knowledge of Visual Force, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, Apex Web Services, API, Appexchange deployment

Additional Knowledge of:

Research and development – prototyping experience

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT)

Virtual Assistants

Unified communications

Qualifications:

(Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications:

(Ideal or preferred)

A relevant post-graduate qualification in Information Technology or Information Management

ATTRIBUTES:

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Presentation Skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

COMMENTS:

