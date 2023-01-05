Systems Engineer

Jan 5, 2023

We are recruiting a Systems Engineer for a hybrid opportunity.

Role Objective: The role of the System Engineer involves support and configuration for our clients running our HR and Payroll software.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric /Grade 12

  • BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject or equivalent experience

Preferred Qualification:

  • Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)

  • Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)

  • HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)

  • QlikView (Beneficial)

  • JavaScript (Beneficial)

  • Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)

  • Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)

Experience Required:

  • 3 – 5 years knowledge of analysis and take-on of big data / importing / exporting of data

  • 3 – 5 Years T-SQL / Development working experience

  • Crystal Reports experience (Required)

  • Visual Basic experience (Required)

  • Microsoft Visual Studio experience (Required)

  • Testing / QA experience (Required)

  • Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware, and other equipment

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Development / configuration on the in-house system, Vision

  • Install, configure, test and maintaining client configurations – on premises, SaaS or hosted platforms

  • Proactively ensure the highest levels of system is available

  • Develop T-SQL code for new or existing configuration

  • Develop Crystal reports for new and existing configuration

  • Develop VB code for new and existing configuration

  • Meet with customers to gather requirements and make informed decisions around best approach / solution

  • Data manipulation from different formats

  • Consult client on best practices for HR and Payroll processes

  • Assist and advise more Junior staff members

  • Troubleshooting skills and analytical thinking

  • Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) with the ability to liaise at all levels

  • Estimate, manage and prioritize work effectively

  • Good time management – able to deliver on tight deadlines

  • Confident, enthusiastic with a methodical approach

  • Team worker, but able to be self-reliant

  • Ability to learn and apply new tools and skills

  • Natural curiosity

  • Energetic / Go-getter

  • Ability to think out-of-the-box

Work environment:

  • Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model

Travel:

  • Yes

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

