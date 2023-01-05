UI UX Designer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a
UI/UX Designer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Producing high-quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.
  • Providing advice and guidance on the implementation of UX research methodologies and testing activities to analyse and predict user behaviour.
  • Develop technical and business requirements and always strive to deliver intuitive and user-centred solutions
  • Adhering to brand identity (CI)
  • Conduct ongoing user research
  • Communicate with clients to understand their business goals and objectives
  • Plan and implement new designs
  • Optimize existing user interface designs
  • Degree in relevant design field
  • Figma – Designing & prototyping user interfaces
  • Working knowledge of HTML & CSS
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Adobe After Effects
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • CI (Corporate Identity) implementation. Apply the latest CI to all web products.
  • Usability studies and implementation to ensure easy-to-use systems.

