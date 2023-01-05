Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a
UI/UX Designer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Producing high-quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.
- Providing advice and guidance on the implementation of UX research methodologies and testing activities to analyse and predict user behaviour.
- Develop technical and business requirements and always strive to deliver intuitive and user-centred solutions
- Adhering to brand identity (CI)
- Conduct ongoing user research
- Communicate with clients to understand their business goals and objectives
- Plan and implement new designs
- Optimize existing user interface designs
- Degree in relevant design field
- Figma – Designing & prototyping user interfaces
- Working knowledge of HTML & CSS
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe After Effects
- Adobe Illustrator
- CI (Corporate Identity) implementation. Apply the latest CI to all web products.
- Usability studies and implementation to ensure easy-to-use systems.
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- figma
- ? Adobe Photoshop
- ? Adobe After Effects
- ? Adobe Illustrator
- ? CI (Corporate Identity) implementation