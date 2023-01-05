UI UX Designer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a

UI/UX Designer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Producing high-quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.

Providing advice and guidance on the implementation of UX research methodologies and testing activities to analyse and predict user behaviour.

Develop technical and business requirements and always strive to deliver intuitive and user-centred solutions

Adhering to brand identity (CI)

Conduct ongoing user research

Communicate with clients to understand their business goals and objectives

Plan and implement new designs

Optimize existing user interface designs

Degree in relevant design field

Figma – Designing & prototyping user interfaces

Working knowledge of HTML & CSS

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe After Effects

Adobe Illustrator

CI (Corporate Identity) implementation. Apply the latest CI to all web products.

Usability studies and implementation to ensure easy-to-use systems.

