BI Developer (SQL) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

This is an organisation that prides itself on quality solutions, even though they are over 20 years old, they have never missed a deadline. They have an excellent reputation and a highly ethical approach to all projects as a result, they are growing rapidly. In order to succeed, the successful candidate should be “solution” oriented rather than “technologically” oriented. Solutions for their projects are done on the basis as to which technology best suits the need rather than customising a solution that suits the skills they have on board at the time, this does require prospective candidates to enjoy changing technology as needed – the ideal way to keep your skills current with market trends and not to get stuck in a dinosaur tech stack. With an incredibly low-staff turn over, the culture of this organisation is highly cosmopolitan but with a focus on long term relationships. The preference is for permanent employees and in return they’d encourage you to work from home as required and provide a generous flexi-hour structure and the best bonuses in the industry! Typical projects are data orientated, this organisation is focussed on turning data into information. Business Intelligence is a foundation utilising the optimum technology for each purpose.

Role Responsibilities:

Conducting specification-based, grey box testing.

Participating in test planning.

Designing, developing and maintaining test cases from source-to-target maps.

Investigating data anomalies, raising issues and working with the team to resolve them.

Maintaining test documentation as required by test team lead.

Setting up and running automated regression tests in various environments.

Testing data development and maintenance.

Identifying opportunities for test improvement.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

A high degree of SQL literacy

Experience with SQL in high volume data integration / reporting type applications

A willingness to work in a command-line oriented, textual IDE

Some experience in software testing

Experience in the following would be beneficial:

Scripting languages, such as Perl, Python or PHP



*nix shell, GNU file processing utilities and editors



SCM tools such as Git or Subversion

Desired Skills:

SQL

BI

Testing

