Computer Systems Analyst

Introduction
We are looking for a Systems Business Analyst to help our client gather and analyze business systems-related data to determine where improvements can be made and what is required to fulfill the business needs. They will also be responsible for effectively communicate the clients needs to the development team.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Consulting with customers and users to determine the needs of the software system.
- Conceptualizing and designing software systems or features to meet customer requirements.
- Specifying inputs and formatting outputs to meet users’ needs.
- Using applicable techniques such as sampling, model building, and structured analysis, along with accounting principles, to ensure the solution is efficient, cost-effective, and financially feasible.
- Developing specifications, wireframes, mock-ups, diagrams, and flowcharts to communicate customer requirements efficiently and accurately to the development team.
- Overseeing implementation, coordinating tests, and observing initiation of the system to validate customer requirements.
- Monitors project progress by tracking activity; resolving problems; publishing progress reports; recommending actions.
- Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures.
- Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support; training users
Desired Experience & Qualification
- 2 – 5 years experiance in a similar role
- A Qualification in Computer Science or related filed
- Understanding of accounting principles, practices, and procedures
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong organizational and analytical skills
- Ability to work well in a team
- Deep understanding of Agile Methodology
- Proficiency in JIRA and or Azure Dev-Ops tooling for Tracking requirements
- Ability to work with and understand data and the SDLC
- Ability to work with little or no supervision
- Excellent time management and tracking skills
Desired Skills:
- JIRA
- AZURE
- SDLC
- Agile
- Analyst
- Computer Science
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
The position is based in Ballito and open to working remotly from in the KZn area