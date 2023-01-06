Computer Systems Analyst

Introduction

We are looking for a Systems Business Analyst to help our client gather and analyze business systems-related data to determine where improvements can be made and what is required to fulfill the business needs. They will also be responsible for effectively communicate the clients needs to the development team.

Duties & Responsibilities

Consulting with customers and users to determine the needs of the software system.

Conceptualizing and designing software systems or features to meet customer requirements.

Specifying inputs and formatting outputs to meet users’ needs.

Using applicable techniques such as sampling, model building, and structured analysis, along with accounting principles, to ensure the solution is efficient, cost-effective, and financially feasible.

Developing specifications, wireframes, mock-ups, diagrams, and flowcharts to communicate customer requirements efficiently and accurately to the development team.

Overseeing implementation, coordinating tests, and observing initiation of the system to validate customer requirements.

Monitors project progress by tracking activity; resolving problems; publishing progress reports; recommending actions.

Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures.

Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support; training users

Desired Experience & Qualification

2 – 5 years experiance in a similar role

A Qualification in Computer Science or related filed

Understanding of accounting principles, practices, and procedures

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong organizational and analytical skills

Ability to work well in a team

Deep understanding of Agile Methodology

Proficiency in JIRA and or Azure Dev-Ops tooling for Tracking requirements

Ability to work with and understand data and the SDLC

Ability to work with little or no supervision

Excellent time management and tracking skills

Desired Skills:

JIRA

AZURE

SDLC

Agile

Analyst

Computer Science

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

The position is based in Ballito and open to working remotly from in the KZn area

