Data Analyst

We are looking for an ambitious Data Analyst to analyse existing business practices, data and identify opportunities for improvement. The ideal candidate must be able to use data to help the organization evaluate the business and make more effective business decisions through business central and Navision.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Data Analyst to be based permanently in Isando. The pay range on offer is R45 000.00 to R50 000.00 Cost to Company Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience and related Tertiary studies will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Diploma in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Computer Science or any other quantitative field

6+ years’ experience in a data role within an analytical environment

4+ years experience with Navision & Business Central

Must be willing to work after hours if needed

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

South African with a valid South African ID

Strong communication required (verbal and written)

Natural problem solving abilities

Must be able to sustain pressure and be self-motivated

Clear Criminal Record – essential

Clear ITC – essential

Excellent MS SQL, MS Access, PostgreSQL, Power BI and Power Pivot skills

High level MS Excel proficiency

Responsibilities:

Building and maintaining reporting using Microsoft Excel Power Pivot, Power BI to measure and understand performance on various variables like data source, agent behaviour, contact rate on data and the financial impacts based on implementing any changes

Understanding data sets and providing recommendations on business decisions based on statistical analysis

Determining where value is lost or identifying opportunities for improvement

Liaising with development team, to drive automation based on business needs

Building and populating databases

Power BI and Power Pivot using Microsoft

Implementing controls and processes based on analytical findings to validate data and reduce redundancy

Data sanitation

Reporting accuracy and analysis: Provide ongoing recommendations to increase profitability or reduce costs where applicable

Create dashboards to provide insights and drive behaviour

Pro-actively communicate and collaborate with management to analyse information needs and functional requirements

Interpret accounting needs and translate them into operational requirements

Report weekly on areas of analysis

Predicting business trends

Presenting technical reports based on the collection, analysis and interpretation of data

Removing corrupted data and fixing coding errors and related problems

Development of ad-hoc reports as necessary

Work with executives and other business leaders to identify opportunities for improvement

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

SQL

MS Access

Postgre SQL

Power BI

Power Pivot

MS Excel

Navision

Business Central

Data Analysis

Data sets

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

