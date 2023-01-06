Data Analyst – Gauteng Isando

Data Analyst
We are looking for an ambitious Data Analyst to analyse existing business practices, data and identify opportunities for improvement. The ideal candidate must be able to use data to help the organization evaluate the business and make more effective business decisions through business central and Navision.
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Data Analyst to be based permanently in Isando. The pay range on offer is R45 000.00 to R50 000.00 Cost to Company Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience and related Tertiary studies will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric
- Diploma in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Computer Science or any other quantitative field
- 6+ years’ experience in a data role within an analytical environment
- 4+ years experience with Navision & Business Central
- Must be willing to work after hours if needed
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- South African with a valid South African ID
- Strong communication required (verbal and written)
- Natural problem solving abilities
- Must be able to sustain pressure and be self-motivated
- Clear Criminal Record – essential
- Clear ITC – essential
- Excellent MS SQL, MS Access, PostgreSQL, Power BI and Power Pivot skills
- High level MS Excel proficiency
Responsibilities:
- Building and maintaining reporting using Microsoft Excel Power Pivot, Power BI to measure and understand performance on various variables like data source, agent behaviour, contact rate on data and the financial impacts based on implementing any changes
- Understanding data sets and providing recommendations on business decisions based on statistical analysis
- Determining where value is lost or identifying opportunities for improvement
- Liaising with development team, to drive automation based on business needs
- Building and populating databases
- Power BI and Power Pivot using Microsoft
- Implementing controls and processes based on analytical findings to validate data and reduce redundancy
- Data sanitation
- Reporting accuracy and analysis: Provide ongoing recommendations to increase profitability or reduce costs where applicable
- Create dashboards to provide insights and drive behaviour
- Pro-actively communicate and collaborate with management to analyse information needs and functional requirements
- Interpret accounting needs and translate them into operational requirements
- Report weekly on areas of analysis
- Predicting business trends
- Presenting technical reports based on the collection, analysis and interpretation of data
- Removing corrupted data and fixing coding errors and related problems
- Development of ad-hoc reports as necessary
- Work with executives and other business leaders to identify opportunities for improvement
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- MS Access
- Postgre SQL
- Power BI
- Power Pivot
- MS Excel
- Navision
- Business Central
- Data Analysis
- Data sets
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma