Data Engineer Python

Jan 6, 2023

My client is looking for Data Engineers at various levels – a minimum of 3 years up to senior level – who are able to create robust and scalable computing environments to bring data-driven tech to their users and clients.

Please note: I am looking for Data Engineers with a background in Software Development (not BI or Data Warehousing).

Cultural fit:
We are looking for exceptional candidates with strong academic results!
You should ideally have experience in a consulting environment. You have outstanding communication skills. You are a forward looking, positive person who enjoys being challenged and the opportunity to work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment both with SA and international clients. A strong team player who is not afraid to add value and lead.

Education Requirement:
A strong degree in Computer Science or a quantitative discipline essential. We will be asking for transcripts of your results.

Skills Requirement:

  • You must be fluent in Python
  • You must have solid experience with another programming language such as Java, C# etc.
  • Strong SQL experience essential. MongoDB, MySQL, Postgres would be great.
  • You must be able to construct databases , have data movement experience (SSIS, Spark, ETL, Airflow, Data Ingestion
  • Experience with distributed processing frameworks such as Hadoop, Spark etc.
  • Knowledge of large data architectures (data warehouses, lakes, meshes etc.)
  • Experience working in cloud environments such as Azure, AWS, Google etc.

Salaries and Benefits:

Salaries start at R30 000 and go up to R80 000 CTC per month depending on your experience/skill level.

Benefits Include: Fully remote, learning/upskilling budget of R15 000 per annum, performance bonus, 20 days annual leave, study leave, laptop.

