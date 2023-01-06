Data Engineer Python – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

My client is looking for Data Engineers at various levels – a minimum of 3 years up to senior level – who are able to create robust and scalable computing environments to bring data-driven tech to their users and clients.

Please note: I am looking for Data Engineers with a background in Software Development (not BI or Data Warehousing).

Cultural fit:

We are looking for exceptional candidates with strong academic results!

You should ideally have experience in a consulting environment. You have outstanding communication skills. You are a forward looking, positive person who enjoys being challenged and the opportunity to work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment both with SA and international clients. A strong team player who is not afraid to add value and lead.

Education Requirement:

A strong degree in Computer Science or a quantitative discipline essential. We will be asking for transcripts of your results.

Skills Requirement:

You must be fluent in Python

You must have solid experience with another programming language such as Java, C# etc.

Strong SQL experience essential. MongoDB, MySQL, Postgres would be great.

You must be able to construct databases , have data movement experience (SSIS, Spark, ETL, Airflow, Data Ingestion

Experience with distributed processing frameworks such as Hadoop, Spark etc.

Knowledge of large data architectures (data warehouses, lakes, meshes etc.)

Experience working in cloud environments such as Azure, AWS, Google etc.

Salaries and Benefits:

Salaries start at R30 000 and go up to R80 000 CTC per month depending on your experience/skill level.

Benefits Include: Fully remote, learning/upskilling budget of R15 000 per annum, performance bonus, 20 days annual leave, study leave, laptop.

