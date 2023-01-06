Developer – Angular at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Responsibilities:

Designing / implementing visually aesthetic user interfaces.

Identifying issues with front-end code and rectifying them to remove bugs.

Creating unit tests to ensure code is functioning as expected.

Creating well written documentation.

Ensuring front-end code is able to query APIs.

Auditing code to identify bottlenecks of performance and fixing them.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years’ development experience.

High level of knowledge around the Angular framework and JavaScript.

High level knowledge of front-end interfaces.

Fundamental knowledge of UX / UI.

Fundamental knowledge of SEO.

The ability to problem-solve.

Good interpersonal skills.

