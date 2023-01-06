Developer – C# at Parvana Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Highly innovative organisation which only employs the best. Their focus is on continual learning, constantly adapting and keeping ahead of the market. The focus is on R&D, you will have the opportunity to work on new projects (no boring legacy systems) and to work with some of the best in the industry. This is an agile environment, good communication skills are essential as is the ability to collaborate with other subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Producing quality software and documentation as per agreed specifications.

Responsible for designing and developing new products and technologies to aid studios in delivering their product more competitively.

Analysing, designing and producing ground-breaking software, automation and documentation.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

2 – 5 years’ software development experience

Experience working in the following:

C# / .Net

MS SQL would be beneficial

HTML / JavaScript / TypeScript would be beneficial

Angular / React / Docker would be beneficial

PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

CSS

