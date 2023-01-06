Developer – C++ at Parvana Recruitment – North West Brits

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client’s development of new products and services are driven by technology trends, the evolution of customer requirements, changing advancements and new market applications. Our client is able to ensure that they stay at the forefront of technology developments. Our client’s rigorous approach to quality and sustainability has helped them become a leader in the market. Our client’s products are designed and manufactured to customer-specific technical requirements and international standards.

Role Responsibilities:

Contributing towards the development of solutions from user interface to core functionality.

Following software development standards and procedures, and following best practices for productivity.

Unit test code and debug accordingly.

Coding or configuring software functionality according to functional specifications.

Coordinating with all members of the project team.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3+ years’ experience in the software development industry.

Experience with client requirements and product implementation.

Experience developing algorithms, writing code, debug code and document.

Knowledge of Python and one more programming language, typically C or C++.

Experience with the Unix operating environment.

Desired Skills:

C++

Python

C

