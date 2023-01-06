Developer – C# / .Net (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Highly innovative organisation which only employs the best. Their focus is on continual learning, constantly adapting and keeping ahead of the market. The focus is on R&D, you will have the opportunity to work on new projects (no boring legacy systems) and to work with some of the best in the industry. This is an agile environment, good communication skills are essential as is the ability to collaborate with other subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing / developing new products and technologies.

Collaborating with other developers and engineers to design and implement automation and tools.

Eliciting requirements for new tools.

Writing / debugging code and extending the current automation capability.

Analysing, designing and producing quality software and documentation.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years’ software development experience OR

Experience in the following:

C# / .Net / MS SQL



HTML / Selenium / NoSQL



Angular / React / Polymer



Containerization / Technical leadership

Understanding of code design patterns

Ability to understand complex code

Ability to understand and stay abreast of software development methodologies and best practices

Appropriate problem-solving skills

Software analysis and design skills

Understand Product life cycle

Technical coaching skills

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C# / .Net Developer

MS SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position