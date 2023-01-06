Developer – C# / .Net (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Leading a project team to deliver on systems and features requested by a Product Owner in an Agile project environment.
  • Architect and consult on system design, technologies and processes and liaise between Business Analysts, Product Owners and the development team.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma.
  • Honours or postgraduate degree preferred.

Skills / Experience:

  • 4 – 8 years hands on development experience.
  • C# / .Net experience essential.
  • Strong theoretical programming grounding required.
  • Microsoft SQL Server experience.
  • Team leadership experience.
  • Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns.
  • Experience in the following would be beneficial:
    • Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI).
    • Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC).
    • Entity Framework.
    • Git Source Control.
    • Agile & Test-Driven Development experience.
    • Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience.
    • Scrum master certification or experience running scrum teams.
    • Financial industry exposure.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • SQL

