Developer – C# / React at Parvana Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Highly innovative organisation which only employs the best. Their focus is on continual learning, constantly adapting and keeping ahead of the market. The focus is on R&D, you will have the opportunity to work on new projects (no boring legacy systems) and to work with some of the best in the industry. This is an agile environment, good communication skills are essential as is the ability to collaborate with other subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing / developing new products and technologies.

Collaborating with other developers and engineers to design and implement automation and tools.

Mentoring / coaching other developers in the team.

Eliciting requirements for new tools.

Writing / debugging code and extending the current automation capability.

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Tertiary qualification or equivalent

Relevant Skills / Experience:

6+ years’ development experience

Experience with:

C# / React / Azure



AWS / Docker / HTML5 / MS SQL / Angular

Have a detailed orientated approach

Understand / participate fully in Agile practices (Scrum)

Good communication skills

Independent and innovative thinker

Desired Skills:

C# / React

Azure

