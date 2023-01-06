Developer – Flutter at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

In a world, where the internet and technology have altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses. Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing / building scalable and sophisticated flutterapps

Writing tests to ensure code quality throughout.

Translating UI/UX designs into rich and high quality responsive apps

Building / releasing applications to app stores

Using established design patterns like MVC, MVVM in development

Following clean code principles during the development process

Ensuring security guidelines are adhered to throughout the SDLC

Preferred Qualifications:



Degree or IT Diploma

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Flutter experience

Ability to showcase at least one application developed in Flutter

Good understanding of the following:

Agile SDLC



Git and branching strategies



REST API Integration

Experience in the following would be beneficial:

Java, Kotlin, Swift



Knowledge of SQL

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Flutter

Agile

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position