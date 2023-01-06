Developer – Flutter at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.
Client Details:
In a world, where the internet and technology have altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses. Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.
Role Responsibilities:
- Designing / building scalable and sophisticated flutterapps
- Writing tests to ensure code quality throughout.
- Translating UI/UX designs into rich and high quality responsive apps
- Building / releasing applications to app stores
- Using established design patterns like MVC, MVVM in development
- Following clean code principles during the development process
- Ensuring security guidelines are adhered to throughout the SDLC
Preferred Qualifications:
- Degree or IT Diploma
Relevant Skills / Experience:
- Flutter experience
- Ability to showcase at least one application developed in Flutter
- Good understanding of the following:
- Agile SDLC
- Git and branching strategies
- REST API Integration
- Experience in the following would be beneficial:
- Java, Kotlin, Swift
- Knowledge of SQL
PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.
