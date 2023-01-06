Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 6, 2023

Responsibilities:

  • Developing software and implementing enhancements.
  • Implementing coding based on designed architectures and coding standards.
  • Developing tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity.
  • Designing and ensuring compliance with organizational standards.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT focused Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3+ years relevant experience in a similar role (that includes a proven track record in Java development).
  • Experience in the following is essential:
    • Flutter / Kotlin
    • J2SE and J2EE | Struts | EJB 3 or Spring.
    • HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
    • Source Control (SVN or similar).
    • SQL | Junit | XML and XSLT.
    • JDBC and JPA or similar Persistence API, such as Hibernate.
    • Oracle Application Server, Glassfish, Tomcat or JBoss.
    • Service Oriented Architecture (SOAP and REST).
  • Java / web development.
  • Technical design.
  • Troubleshooting, structuring, analysis and problem solving, as well as forming an opinion.
  • Experience in the following would be advantageous:
    • AngularJS | S jQuery | Bootstrap | Linux.
    • WS-Security | Oracle Database experience and PL/SQL.
    • Oracle SOA Suite (BPEL & ESB).
    • Microsoft SharePoint.

Desired Skills:

  • Flutter
  • Kotlin
  • Java

