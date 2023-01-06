Full Stack Developer

Jan 6, 2023

Our client in the Technology sector is looking to employ a Full Stack Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.
Requirements:

  • 3+ years software development experience

  • Has strong problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn new things quickly

  • Good communicator and team player

  • Has a relevant bachelor’s degree/Diploma

  • Exposure to the full software life cycle

  • Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing, high performance, scalable, and quality software.

  • Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications.

  • Must be able to use GIT as version control.

  • Experience in any of the following languages: Java, PHP, C#, Angular / React.

  • Ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet agreed deadlines.

  • Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.

  • Must be comfortable meeting with clients from time to time.

Responsibilities and Projects:

  • As an intermediate full stack developer, you will be responsible for delivering customer solutions using different languages and technologies, develop high quality code and applications.

  • Our projects range from platform products to bespoke software development, e.g., Adobe Commerce, Angular and React UI, Kubernetes, Java and many more.

Additional information:

  • Join a team of 15+ developers.

  • Work with a caring team that always ready to help you.

  • We’re constantly pushing to do things better, investing in best practices and latest technology.

  • We protect our developers and don’t like overtime.

  • You can work from home. We provide the flexibility for you to work from anywhere if you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.

  • Team members are not over worked, and we respect people’s personal time.

  • There is a great relationship between team members.

  • No micro-management.

  • We have quarterly career catchups. We strongly encourage and contribute towards further learning.

  • We send you on conferences so that you can learn and experience new things.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Back-End Development
  • Coding
  • Front End Design
  • Java
  • Software Development
  • Solving Problems

