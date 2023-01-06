Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Rivonia

Our client in the Technology sector is looking to employ a Full Stack Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.
Requirements:
-
3+ years software development experience
-
Has strong problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn new things quickly
-
Good communicator and team player
-
Has a relevant bachelor’s degree/Diploma
-
Exposure to the full software life cycle
-
Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing, high performance, scalable, and quality software.
-
Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications.
-
Must be able to use GIT as version control.
-
Experience in any of the following languages: Java, PHP, C#, Angular / React.
-
Ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet agreed deadlines.
-
Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.
-
Must be comfortable meeting with clients from time to time.
Responsibilities and Projects:
-
As an intermediate full stack developer, you will be responsible for delivering customer solutions using different languages and technologies, develop high quality code and applications.
-
Our projects range from platform products to bespoke software development, e.g., Adobe Commerce, Angular and React UI, Kubernetes, Java and many more.
Additional information:
-
Join a team of 15+ developers.
-
Work with a caring team that always ready to help you.
-
We’re constantly pushing to do things better, investing in best practices and latest technology.
-
We protect our developers and don’t like overtime.
-
You can work from home. We provide the flexibility for you to work from anywhere if you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.
-
Team members are not over worked, and we respect people’s personal time.
-
There is a great relationship between team members.
-
No micro-management.
-
We have quarterly career catchups. We strongly encourage and contribute towards further learning.
-
We send you on conferences so that you can learn and experience new things.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
