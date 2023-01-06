Our client in the IT Sector, based in the Johannesburg area is currently looking to employ Head of Agile Business Analysis (Hybrid Role).

Requirements:

Knowledge of process and collaboration tools such as Visio, Miro.

In depth knowledge and experience using tools such as JIRA and Confluence for capturing and managing requirements and managing the flow of work in Agile projects.

Experience facilitating discussions to discover solutions and capture and transform business and technology requirements into high-quality user stories and acceptance criteria.

Expert knowledge of Business Analysis principles and practices suitable for an Agile project delivery environment.

Expert in Agile project management techniques such as Scrum and Kanban

10+ years’ work experience as a Business Analyst and Scrum Master with 3-4 of those years managing Business Analysts.

Responsibilities:

Resourcing and staff management:

In consultation with the Head of Sales, and based on current capacity and team composition, understand the potential demand for Agile Business Analysis Resources and align the recruitment strategy to have sufficient capacity to meet these demands with minimal disruption.

Manage the workload of team members in such a way they are not over allocated.

Proactively meet with staff who are seconded to clients, to gauge their job satisfaction and identify any gaps to proactively make any adjustments or interventions that are needed.