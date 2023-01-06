Intermediate DevOps Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Jan 6, 2023

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.
  • Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
  • Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).
  • Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.
  • Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.
  • Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.
  • Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.
  • Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code
  • Mitigate security vulnerabilities tin the Development environment
  • Perform Database related task ie Installation , monitoring, tuning, Data migration etc
  • Some afterhours work will be required from time to time.

Essential Minimum Requirements

  • Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
  • 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
  • Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
  • 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
  • 2+ years of experience in bash scripting

Advantageous skills and experience

  • Experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef
  • Solid understanding of networking
  • Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
  • Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA
  • Experience in the role of DevSecOps
  • Experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments
  • Experience in firewalling/security
  • Experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities
  • Experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle
  • Experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory
  • Experience in working with Jenkins
  • Experience in working with Git
  • Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
  • Experience in working with Docker
  • Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
  • Experience in working with XL-deploy
  • Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

Personal Profile

  • Self-starter and self-motivated
  • Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
  • Flexible and good teamwork
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Results-oriented

About The Employer:

Our client’s development engineers release new code multiple times a day. They are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best?practices.

This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi?project, Java?based product suite and projects.

