iOS Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

My client is looking for a Mobile Developer to build and maintain mobile applications for most of their exciting projects. You will be required to work closely with the rest of the talented team to reach the companies and clients objectives by using your exceptional skills to craft beautiful code. This is a fully remote role. Salary is up to R65K per month CTC, based on your current and experience. Offices located in Cape Town. Open to SA and Non SA Citizens.

Experience and Skills required:

4 – 6 years coding experience in the following languages/technologies: iOS native(Swift/Objective-C), React Native knowledge would be an advantage and Flutter knowledge would be an advantage.

Knowledge of RESTful web services

Knowledge of Atlassian Suite(JIRA, BitBucket), Git, GitLab

Building automated deployment pipelines for iOS deployments.

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Knowledge of Test automation tools like Selenium and Appium

Key Areas:

Writing software in line with industry standards & design patterns

Debugging software for optimum functioning

Maintaining software & related repositories and databases

Managing projects

Keeping current with the development environment

Desired Skills:

APIs

Flutter

Git

iOS

Jira

React Native

RESTful Services

