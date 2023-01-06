IT Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

Responsible for all systems administration including but not restricted to master data, user and hardware maintenance as well as interface management, backup process and first line user support.
Role responsibilities
- Managing the SKU master Data base and ensuring that barcodes, labels and package size is up to date.
- Manage and maintain the Bin Master ensuring that bin labels are aligned to the system
- Oversee User maintenance, creating new users and maintain user functional access
- Manage system integrations and facilitating stock adjustments and on the system
- Manage the Storage hard drive and ensure it is protected from external threat
- Ensuring that the WIFI is available at all time
- Ensure all other hardware (Printers, desktop computers) is operational and serviced
- Check and maintain System Parameters and perform regular system maintenance
- Be the 1st line response for all IT and operational queries
- Ensure process exception reports are escalated to DC management
- Bespoke reports as requested by DC and Supply Chain management
Experience
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in a similar position
- Diploma in programming
- Diploma or Degree in Information Systems will be an advantage
- Experience with Manhattan WMS
- Experience with previous WMS implementation
- Operational experience in large scale DC
Desired Skills:
- WMS
- Manhattan
- Distribution
- Database
- Database Management
- Hardware
- Programming
- PC Support
- User Administration
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Desktop Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Wholesale & Trading
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund