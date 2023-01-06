IT Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

Responsible for all systems administration including but not restricted to master data, user and hardware maintenance as well as interface management, backup process and first line user support.

Role responsibilities

Managing the SKU master Data base and ensuring that barcodes, labels and package size is up to date.

Manage and maintain the Bin Master ensuring that bin labels are aligned to the system

Oversee User maintenance, creating new users and maintain user functional access

Manage system integrations and facilitating stock adjustments and on the system

Manage the Storage hard drive and ensure it is protected from external threat

Ensuring that the WIFI is available at all time

Ensure all other hardware (Printers, desktop computers) is operational and serviced

Check and maintain System Parameters and perform regular system maintenance

Be the 1st line response for all IT and operational queries

Ensure process exception reports are escalated to DC management

Bespoke reports as requested by DC and Supply Chain management

Experience

2 – 3 years’ experience in a similar position

Diploma in programming

Diploma or Degree in Information Systems will be an advantage

Experience with Manhattan WMS

Experience with previous WMS implementation

Operational experience in large scale DC

Desired Skills:

WMS

Manhattan

Distribution

Database

Database Management

Hardware

Programming

PC Support

User Administration

Hardware troubleshooting

Desktop Administration

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Wholesale & Trading

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

