IT Developer (Junior) – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Port Elizabeth area is currently looking to employ IT Developer (Junior).

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Up to 3 years’ Experience

Technical, specialist or analytical skills acquired through tertiary education or the equivalent experience

Analytical skills and ability to pay careful attention to detail.

Willingness to understand the various roles played by fellow team members.

Proficient in specific areas related to software development.

Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is vital.

Computers and Electronics – Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips, electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including applications and programming.

Engineering and Technology – Knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology. This includes applying principles, techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design and production of various goods and services.

Mathematics – Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics, and their applications.

Design – Knowledge of design techniques, tools, and principals involved in production of precision technical plans, blueprints, drawings, and models.