IT Technician

IT Technician

We are looking for an ambitious IT Technician with focus to provide an entire overview of all IT related matters including day to day tasks and facilitating the regular administration duties and responsibilities.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious IT Technician to be based permanently in Isando. The pay range on offer is R18 000.00 to R20 000.00 Cost to Company Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience and related Tertiary studies will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed A+ & N+

5+ years IT Support experience

Experience with Windows 7, 8 & 10, Office 2007 – Office 365, Printing and Anti-Virus

Knowledge of workstation hardware and software and associated peripherals

Experience with formatting and reloading of Desktops and Laptops

Proven experience as network technician or relevant position

Outstanding diagnostic, problem-solving and analytical skills

Knowledge of LAN/WAN networks, TCP/IP protocols and network technologies

Must be willing to work after hours if needed

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

South African with a valid South African ID

Strong communication required (verbal and written)

Natural problem solving abilities

Must be able to sustain pressure and be self-motivated

Clear Criminal Record – essential

Clear ITC – essential

Responsibilities:

Setting up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices

Installing and configuring appropriate software and functions according to specifications

Routine maintenance of hardware and networks

Prepare and present reports to update management on IT support operations

Attend to Helpdesk tickets

Azure Cost Monitoring

Perform troubleshooting to system failures and identify bottlenecks to ensure long term efficiency of network

Testing and configuring software and maintain and repair hardware and peripheral devices

Evaluate network performance and find ways of improvement

Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their own work

Provide technical direction to co-workers on computer and network usage and offer comprehensive advice and instructions

Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems

Liaising with 3rd Party Vendors

Managing and maintaining all IT Equipment

Purchasing of IT Equipment

Email configuration and management

Printer Support

Training staff on new systems

VPN Setups

Branch Visits and maintenance

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Windows

CompTIA A+

Office 365

Anti-Virus

Hardware troubleshooting

Software Support

Desktops

Laptops

Network Technician

LAN/WAN

TCP/IP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position