IT Technician
We are looking for an ambitious IT Technician with focus to provide an entire overview of all IT related matters including day to day tasks and facilitating the regular administration duties and responsibilities.
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious IT Technician to be based permanently in Isando. The pay range on offer is R18 000.00 to R20 000.00 Cost to Company Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience and related Tertiary studies will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric
- Completed A+ & N+
- 5+ years IT Support experience
- Experience with Windows 7, 8 & 10, Office 2007 – Office 365, Printing and Anti-Virus
- Knowledge of workstation hardware and software and associated peripherals
- Experience with formatting and reloading of Desktops and Laptops
- Proven experience as network technician or relevant position
- Outstanding diagnostic, problem-solving and analytical skills
- Knowledge of LAN/WAN networks, TCP/IP protocols and network technologies
- Must be willing to work after hours if needed
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- South African with a valid South African ID
- Strong communication required (verbal and written)
- Natural problem solving abilities
- Must be able to sustain pressure and be self-motivated
- Clear Criminal Record – essential
- Clear ITC – essential
Responsibilities:
- Setting up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices
- Installing and configuring appropriate software and functions according to specifications
- Routine maintenance of hardware and networks
- Prepare and present reports to update management on IT support operations
- Attend to Helpdesk tickets
- Azure Cost Monitoring
- Perform troubleshooting to system failures and identify bottlenecks to ensure long term efficiency of network
- Testing and configuring software and maintain and repair hardware and peripheral devices
- Evaluate network performance and find ways of improvement
- Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their own work
- Provide technical direction to co-workers on computer and network usage and offer comprehensive advice and instructions
- Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
- Liaising with 3rd Party Vendors
- Managing and maintaining all IT Equipment
- Purchasing of IT Equipment
- Email configuration and management
- Printer Support
- Training staff on new systems
- VPN Setups
- Branch Visits and maintenance
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- Windows
- CompTIA A+
- Office 365
- Anti-Virus
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Software Support
- Desktops
- Laptops
- Network Technician
- LAN/WAN
- TCP/IP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric