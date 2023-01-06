Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Johannesburg area is currently looking to employ IT Technician.
Requirements:
-
Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6.
-
Skills and experience required.
-
Up to 4 years’ experience in IT Networks and Information Security and related.
-
A+, N+, MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer).
-
Own vehicle.
-
Extensive knowledge of Desktop, Server and Network support.
-
Knowledge of Warehouse Equipment to configure and manage (Scanners, Printers, etc.)
-
Production application support.
Responsibilities:
-
Install and maintain network hardware and software, including device management.
-
Analyse and isolate network-related issues.
-
Monitor networks to ensure compliance, security and availability.
-
Evaluate and modify systems performance.
-
Identify user needs.
-
Determine network and system requirements.
-
Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.
-
Ensure network connectivity throughout InSync infrastructure is on par with technical considerations.
-
Maintain network servers.
-
Managing backups according to defined schedule as per standards.
-
Desktop support for infrastructure and software.
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support
- Development
- Information Systems
- Information Technology (IT)
- IT Security
- Network Security
- Networks