IT Technician

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Johannesburg area is currently looking to employ IT Technician.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6.

Skills and experience required.

Up to 4 years’ experience in IT Networks and Information Security and related.

A+, N+, MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer).

Own vehicle.

Extensive knowledge of Desktop, Server and Network support.

Knowledge of Warehouse Equipment to configure and manage (Scanners, Printers, etc.)

Production application support.

Responsibilities:

Install and maintain network hardware and software, including device management.

Analyse and isolate network-related issues.

Monitor networks to ensure compliance, security and availability.

Evaluate and modify systems performance.

Identify user needs.

Determine network and system requirements.

Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.

Ensure network connectivity throughout InSync infrastructure is on par with technical considerations.

Maintain network servers.

Managing backups according to defined schedule as per standards.

Desktop support for infrastructure and software.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

Development

Information Systems

Information Technology (IT)

IT Security

Network Security

Networks

