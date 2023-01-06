IT Technician

Jan 6, 2023

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Johannesburg area is currently looking to employ IT Technician.
Requirements:

  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6.

  • Skills and experience required.

  • Up to 4 years’ experience in IT Networks and Information Security and related.

  • A+, N+, MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer).

  • Own vehicle.

  • Extensive knowledge of Desktop, Server and Network support.

  • Knowledge of Warehouse Equipment to configure and manage (Scanners, Printers, etc.)

  • Production application support.

Responsibilities:

  • Install and maintain network hardware and software, including device management.

  • Analyse and isolate network-related issues.

  • Monitor networks to ensure compliance, security and availability.

  • Evaluate and modify systems performance.

  • Identify user needs.

  • Determine network and system requirements.

  • Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.

  • Ensure network connectivity throughout InSync infrastructure is on par with technical considerations.

  • Maintain network servers.

  • Managing backups according to defined schedule as per standards.

  • Desktop support for infrastructure and software.

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop Support
  • Development
  • Information Systems
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • IT Security
  • Network Security
  • Networks

