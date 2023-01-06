IT Technician at TwinHill HR Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg

System Support:
- Support end-users on various software platforms – troubleshooting
- Support end-users on various hardware platforms, i.e. Printers, desktops, laptops, etc.
- Configuring and setting up of new computer equipment – install and distribute hardware and software
- Assist with compliance to Group standardization of Hardware/Software
- Ticket and SLA management as per ITIL on ITSM
- Prioritise high priority tickets with current workload
- Update knowledge base when incidents are successfully resolved.
- Manage IT Standby as per Standby policy
- Adheres to ticket logging procedure i.e. assisting a user only if a ticket is logged
- Follow escalation procedure on tickets that cannot be resolved at level 2
IT Security:
- Support the IT Security controls
- Provide education to users to bring about an understanding of IT security risks
- Support IT facilities (access control and environmental conditions)
Asset control:
- Assist with the maintenance of the Financial asset register by ensuring the correct process is followed by users on the movement of assets when replacing or troubleshooting equipment
- Assist with the documentation for all IT networks, equipment etc.
- Responsible for the distribution of assets – manage and maintain
Financial
- Recommend cost-saving initiatives and controls expenditure within approved parameters.
- Adheres to travel policy
SHEQ
- Adhere to all guidelines related to Security, SHEQ and IT operational policies and procedures.
Stakeholder Engagement
- Provide solutions according to client needs and best practice principles
Desired Skills:
- A=
- A+ and N+ certified
- windows 10
- computer literacy ms suite of products
- lotus notes
- windows 11 beneficial
- valid driver’s license and own vehicle essential
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Leading consulting firm within the Mining Industry