IT Technician at TwinHill HR Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 6, 2023

System Support:

  • Support end-users on various software platforms – troubleshooting
  • Support end-users on various hardware platforms, i.e. Printers, desktops, laptops, etc.
  • Configuring and setting up of new computer equipment – install and distribute hardware and software
  • Assist with compliance to Group standardization of Hardware/Software
  • Ticket and SLA management as per ITIL on ITSM
  • Prioritise high priority tickets with current workload
  • Update knowledge base when incidents are successfully resolved.
  • Manage IT Standby as per Standby policy
  • Adheres to ticket logging procedure i.e. assisting a user only if a ticket is logged
  • Follow escalation procedure on tickets that cannot be resolved at level 2

IT Security:

  • Support the IT Security controls
  • Provide education to users to bring about an understanding of IT security risks
  • Support IT facilities (access control and environmental conditions)

Asset control:

  • Assist with the maintenance of the Financial asset register by ensuring the correct process is followed by users on the movement of assets when replacing or troubleshooting equipment
  • Assist with the documentation for all IT networks, equipment etc.
  • Responsible for the distribution of assets – manage and maintain

Financial

  • Recommend cost-saving initiatives and controls expenditure within approved parameters.
  • Adheres to travel policy

SHEQ

  • Adhere to all guidelines related to Security, SHEQ and IT operational policies and procedures.

Stakeholder Engagement

  • Provide solutions according to client needs and best practice principles

Desired Skills:

  • A+ and N+ certified
  • windows 10
  • computer literacy ms suite of products
  • lotus notes
  • windows 11 beneficial
  • valid driver’s license and own vehicle essential

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Leading consulting firm within the Mining Industry

