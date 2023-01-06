Java Developer – Full Stack

Go where initiative is appreciated.

Your role is to provide IT expertise, advise and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming [URL Removed] assist in the development of IT operational Implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods, and techniques. Must be able to identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to manager and [URL Removed] must me a team player as well as be able to function on your own.

Requirements

Minimum qualification BSC Eng/ BSC Informatics or related Degree or Diploma

5 + years’ experience in programming and system design

4-8 years Java exp

Understanding of different software architectures

Exposure to Agile methodology

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Full Stack

Information Technology

