Junior Front End Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop user-friendly web pages, using markup languages like HTML.
- Optimize applications for maximum speed and design mobile-based features.
- Develop quality mockups and prototypes.
- Design, code and maintain the company’s website.
- Work together with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability.
- Write functional requirement documents and guides.
- Collect feedback from users and build solutions based on this data.
- Assist back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting.
- Maintain brand consistency.
- Keep in touch with latest trends in web development
Qualifications and Experience
- 3+ years’ experience of working on a Front-end Developer position.
- Significant experience with markup languages, JavaScript, CSS and jQuery.
- Excellent understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and
deployment).
- Good understanding of layout aesthetics and SEO principles.
- Knowledge of browser testing and debugging.
- Excellent analytical and multitasking skills with an ability to perform well in a dynamic
environment.
About The Employer:
Our client is a fast-growing web hosting company in Cape Town with an established customer base, acquired by recognized leaders in the internet services industry.
They’re seeking a motivated Front-End Developer to join a fun, fast-paced and rewarding team.