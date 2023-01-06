Junior Front End Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Jan 6, 2023

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop user-friendly web pages, using markup languages like HTML.

  • Optimize applications for maximum speed and design mobile-based features.

  • Develop quality mockups and prototypes.

  • Design, code and maintain the company’s website.

  • Work together with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability.

  • Write functional requirement documents and guides.

  • Collect feedback from users and build solutions based on this data.

  • Assist back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting.

  • Maintain brand consistency.

  • Keep in touch with latest trends in web development

Qualifications and Experience

  • 3+ years’ experience of working on a Front-end Developer position.

  • Significant experience with markup languages, JavaScript, CSS and jQuery.

  • Excellent understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and
    deployment).

  • Good understanding of layout aesthetics and SEO principles.

  • Knowledge of browser testing and debugging.

  • Excellent analytical and multitasking skills with an ability to perform well in a dynamic
    environment.

Desired Skills:

  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • JQuery

About The Employer:

Our client is a fast-growing web hosting company in Cape Town with an established customer base, acquired by recognized leaders in the internet services industry.

They’re seeking a motivated Front-End Developer to join a fun, fast-paced and rewarding team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid Contribution
  • Retirement Annuity
  • Study Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *