Junior Front End Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Junior Front End Developer – Western Cape

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop user-friendly web pages, using markup languages like HTML.

Optimize applications for maximum speed and design mobile-based features.

Develop quality mockups and prototypes.

Design, code and maintain the company’s website.

Work together with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability.

Write functional requirement documents and guides.

Collect feedback from users and build solutions based on this data.

Assist back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting.

Maintain brand consistency.

Keep in touch with latest trends in web development

Qualifications and Experience

3+ years’ experience of working on a Front-end Developer position.

Significant experience with markup languages, JavaScript, CSS and jQuery.

Excellent understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and

deployment).

Good understanding of layout aesthetics and SEO principles.

Knowledge of browser testing and debugging.

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills with an ability to perform well in a dynamic

environment.

Desired Skills:

CSS

HTML

Javascript

JQuery

About The Employer:

Our client is a fast-growing web hosting company in Cape Town with an established customer base, acquired by recognized leaders in the internet services industry.

They’re seeking a motivated Front-End Developer to join a fun, fast-paced and rewarding team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Retirement Annuity

Study Allowance

