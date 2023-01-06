Master Data Controller – Johannesburg

Reputable company in the Retail Sector is looking to welcome a suitably qualified Master Data Controller to their team in Johannesburg.

JOB OVERVIEW

The Master Data Controller is accountable and responsible for the maintenance of the group stock file to ensure the highest level of data integrity and quality. This including new listings, standardisation, any SKU updates, and stock take oversight and analysis. The Master Data Controller works very closely with Procurement and Operations.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Create, update and maintain master stock file in line with applicable processes and standards, utilising appropriate systems. Including but not limited to: Listing new stock items Maintenance and standardization of the stock file for the group. Ensure master data integrity and quality. Apply changes / updates for each branch where required Supplier codes, ordering qty’s, status of product etc. Identify duplicates in master data and perform merging’s to ensure accurate and consistent data. Identify and address discrepancies in master data. Manage article master requests from relevant stakeholders (e.g. Head Office and stores).

Supporting integration with any additional add on systems (such as Netstock, BI and E-commerce)

Responsible for maintenance of promotional pricing setups

Responsible for maintenance and updating of special pricing, including but not limited to: Loyalty program pricing and tiers Wholesale contract pricing lists

Assist branches with ERP IT support

Perform relevant system checks and balances.

Assist with ad hoc queries and requests.

Perform general filing and administration

QUALIFICATIONS AND EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Matric certificate

5 years relevant experience

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft office programs, specifically Outlook and Excel

Strong understanding and experience on ERP programs (MS Dynamics and advantage)

PREFERRED SKILLS

Strong management skills

Strong organizational & planning skills

Strong inter-personal skills

Good communication skills

Proactive by nature

Must have a high level of integrity and honesty

Desired Skills:

Master Data Controller

Stock take

SKU updates

