My client is looking for a .NET Developer to join their IT department and build functional applications and websites.
.NET Developer responsibilities include participating in the entire software development life cycle, debugging applications and configuring existing systems. If you’re equally happy to roll up your sleeves to write code and review other team members’ work, we’d like to meet you.
Ultimately, you’ll use your expertise in the .NET framework to help us deploy high-quality applications.
Responsibilities
- Analyse system requirements and prioritise tasks
- Write clean, testable code using .NET programming languages
- Develop technical specifications and architecture
- Test and debug various .NET applications
- Review and refactor code
- Deploy fully functional applications
- Upgrade existing programs
- Support junior developers’ work
- Document development and operational procedures
Requirements
- Work experience as a .NET Developer
- In-depth knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (like C#)
- Familiarity with agile environments
- Troubleshooting abilities
- Good communication skills
- Graduate level Computer Science or Information Technology is preferred
- Retail industry experience a strong preference
- Minimum of 5 years of experience.
- Solid experience in Winforms
Technology Stack Used
- C#
- SQL (MS SQL / MySQL)
- Entity Framework
- Crystal Reports
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- CSS
- HTML
- Javascript
About The Employer:
A leading Retail company with over 200 stores nationwide.
Their vision is to support and empower communities economically by giving individuals the tools to run their own businesses, and adding value their customers’ lives.