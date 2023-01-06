Net Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

My client is looking for a .NET Developer to join their IT department and build functional applications and websites.

.NET Developer responsibilities include participating in the entire software development life cycle, debugging applications and configuring existing systems. If you’re equally happy to roll up your sleeves to write code and review other team members’ work, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you’ll use your expertise in the .NET framework to help us deploy high-quality applications.

Responsibilities

Analyse system requirements and prioritise tasks

Write clean, testable code using .NET programming languages

Develop technical specifications and architecture

Test and debug various .NET applications

Review and refactor code

Deploy fully functional applications

Upgrade existing programs

Support junior developers’ work

Document development and operational procedures

Requirements

Work experience as a .NET Developer

In-depth knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (like C#)

Familiarity with agile environments

Troubleshooting abilities

Good communication skills

Graduate level Computer Science or Information Technology is preferred

Retail industry experience a strong preference

Minimum of 5 years of experience.

Solid experience in Winforms

Technology Stack Used

C#

SQL (MS SQL / MySQL)

Entity Framework

Crystal Reports

About The Employer:

A leading Retail company with over 200 stores nationwide.

Their vision is to support and empower communities economically by giving individuals the tools to run their own businesses, and adding value their customers’ lives.

