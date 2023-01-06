Project Manager at Rand Mutual Assurance – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

THE JOB AT A GLANCE
As the Project Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the planning, implementation and tracking of specific medium to long term (6 to 24 months) RMA projects with specific deliverables as identified by Senior Management.
WHAT WILL YOU DO?
Plan the project
- Define the scope of the project in collaboration with senior management and other project stakeholders
- Create a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project
- Determine the resources (people, time, money, equipment, etc.) required to complete the project
- Develop a detailed schedule for project completion that effectively allocates the resources to the activities and takes into account the long-term impact of decisions and possible risks
- Engage with senior management and all stakeholders / staff that will be affected by the project activities, to review the project schedule; revise the schedule as required
Staff the project
- In consultation with the appropriate manager, recruit, interview and select staff and/or volunteers with appropriate skills for the project activities
- Ensure that all project personnel receive an appropriate orientation to the organization and the project
Implement the project
- Execute the project according to the project plan and manage project deliverables making decisions and solving problems within the scope of the project. Escalate non-project related decisions and problems to the project sponsor/business owner
- Ensure that the project deliverables are met on time, within budget and at the required level of quality
- Develop forms and records to document project activities
- Set up files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured
- Monitor the progress of the project and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the successful completion of the project
- Establish a communication schedule to update stakeholders including appropriate staff in the organization on the progress of the project
- Review the quality of the work completed with the project team on a regular basis to ensure that it meets the project standards
- Ensure that proper risk processes are in place and that project risk is continuously monitored
Monitor and control the project
- Write reports on the project for management and project owners/funders and Exco
- Communicate with funders as outlined in funding agreements
- Monitor and approve all budgeted project expenditures
- Monitor cash flow projections and report actual cash flow and variance to senior management on a regular basis (monthly/bimonthly)
- Manage all project funds according to established accounting policies and procedures
- Ensure that all financial records for the project are up to date
- Prepare financial reports and supporting documentation for funders as outlined in funding agreements
WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?
- NQF Level 7: Bachelor’s degree in BSc or BCom
- Qualification in project management or equivalent is a must
- SCRUM Masters qualification / Agile developmental methodology advantageous
- At least 5 years or more Project Management experience
- Direct work experience in project management capacity
- Sound experience planning and managing complex medium to long-term projects (6 – 24 months)
- Knowledge of both theoretical and practical aspects of project management
- Knowledge of project management techniques and tools
Closing Date: 13 January 2023
About The Employer:
