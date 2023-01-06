Project Manager at Rand Mutual Assurance

THE JOB AT A GLANCE

As the Project Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the planning, implementation and tracking of specific medium to long term (6 to 24 months) RMA projects with specific deliverables as identified by Senior Management.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Plan the project

Define the scope of the project in collaboration with senior management and other project stakeholders

Create a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project

Determine the resources (people, time, money, equipment, etc.) required to complete the project

Develop a detailed schedule for project completion that effectively allocates the resources to the activities and takes into account the long-term impact of decisions and possible risks

Engage with senior management and all stakeholders / staff that will be affected by the project activities, to review the project schedule; revise the schedule as required

Staff the project

In consultation with the appropriate manager, recruit, interview and select staff and/or volunteers with appropriate skills for the project activities

Ensure that all project personnel receive an appropriate orientation to the organization and the project

Implement the project

Execute the project according to the project plan and manage project deliverables making decisions and solving problems within the scope of the project. Escalate non-project related decisions and problems to the project sponsor/business owner

Ensure that the project deliverables are met on time, within budget and at the required level of quality

Develop forms and records to document project activities

Set up files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured

Monitor the progress of the project and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the successful completion of the project

Establish a communication schedule to update stakeholders including appropriate staff in the organization on the progress of the project

Review the quality of the work completed with the project team on a regular basis to ensure that it meets the project standards

Ensure that proper risk processes are in place and that project risk is continuously monitored

Monitor and control the project

Write reports on the project for management and project owners/funders and Exco

Communicate with funders as outlined in funding agreements

Monitor and approve all budgeted project expenditures

Monitor cash flow projections and report actual cash flow and variance to senior management on a regular basis (monthly/bimonthly)

Manage all project funds according to established accounting policies and procedures

Ensure that all financial records for the project are up to date

Prepare financial reports and supporting documentation for funders as outlined in funding agreements

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?

NQF Level 7: Bachelor’s degree in BSc or BCom

Qualification in project management or equivalent is a must

SCRUM Masters qualification / Agile developmental methodology advantageous

At least 5 years or more Project Management experience

Direct work experience in project management capacity

Sound experience planning and managing complex medium to long-term projects (6 – 24 months)

Knowledge of both theoretical and practical aspects of project management

Knowledge of project management techniques and tools

Closing Date: 13 January 2023

About The Employer:

