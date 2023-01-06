Project Manager (Johannesburg) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 6, 2023

Our client in the Automotive industry, based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Project Manager.
Requirements:

  • National Diploma or Degree in Engineering.

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager.

  • High degree of computer literacy – Knowledge of Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Ms Projects).

  • Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate, and produce timing plans for project work.

  • Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

  • Proven ability to work independently and proactively.

  • Work as an individual and part of a team.

  • Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications.

Responsibilities:

  • Establish key customer contracts.

  • Obtain customer/materials process sign off.

  • Coordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved.

  • Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported, and managed.

  • To ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with.

  • Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e.g., Key Account Role).

Desired Skills:

  • Automotive
  • Communication
  • Computer Skills
  • Coordination
  • Customer Care
  • Engineering
  • Excel

