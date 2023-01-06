R0257 – Cloud Java Developer (Senior) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client a global firm based in Gauteng South Africa, providing IT Solutions is seeking the services of a Cloud Java Developer (Senior) to join their team on a Long term Contract basis within a Hybrid Nature setting.
FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- C# / JAVA EE / JAVA
- Extensive development experience
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- RESTful and SOAP services
- Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
- GIT
- SAP Integration
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- User sign off
