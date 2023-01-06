R0257 – Cloud Java Developer (Senior) – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 6, 2023

Our Client a global firm based in Gauteng South Africa, providing IT Solutions is seeking the services of a Cloud Java Developer (Senior) to join their team on a Long term Contract basis within a Hybrid Nature setting.

FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • C# / JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Extensive development experience

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
  • GIT
  • SAP Integration

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • User sign off

Desired Skills:

  • RESTful and SOAP services Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience SQL (Oracle
  • Postgres) Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure GIT SAP Integration
  • JAVA
  • JAVA EE
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA EE
  • SOAP
  • RESTful
  • GIT
  • SAP INTERGRATION

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *