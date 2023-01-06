Salesforce System Administrator – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Jan 6, 2023

Our client in the Medical industry, based in Johannesburg, is currently looking to employ a Salesforce System Administrator.
Requirements:

  • 5 years [URL Removed] /Veeva Administrator experience.

  • Experience with MS SQL Server SSIS.

  • Proficiency in reporting and data analytics tools, e.g., Power BI.

  • Strong attention to detail; Self-discipline for time-management.

  • Well organized, adept at working independently.

  • Customer-focused approach to business responsibilities and commitment to timely project delivery.

  • Effective communication skills with the ability to present analytical and operational content.

  • Ability to manage and optimize internal and external relationships.

Education:
The following degrees would be preferred for the role:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Science.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management.

Responsibilities:

  • Serve as primary technical and operational expert for Salesforce and Veeva CRM system.

  • Manage [URL Removed] data feeds and other integrations with SSIS and SFDC utilities.

  • Provide Medical Representative Team with field support for targeting/alignment and call plan enquiries.

  • Support marketing and advertising agencies with CRM integration of Vault Promo Mats materials.

  • Prioritize, research, and respond to all Medical Representative Operations and Medical field-related questions.

  • Work closely with Sales and Marketing leadership to support promotional campaigns, CME programs, CRM programs, KOL development programs, Veeva reporting and other commercial initiatives.

  • Design and perform analyses on various Medical Representative activities and initiatives.

  • Manage the planning, implementation, configuration, and ongoing administration Salesforce and Veeva CRM deployments, complete regular internal system audits, and preparation for upgrades.

  • Ensure compliance with corporate policies and procedures, as well as all other applicable laws and regulations.

  • Assist the Medical Representative Team with new CRM policies, procedures, and system capabilities.

  • Track application changes with version control and ensure that release management is documented and saved.

  • Leverage problem-solving skills to analyse, measure, and recommend solutions.

  • Understand, build, and give direction to internal and external teams.

  • Synthesize and communicate results through oral and written presentations.

