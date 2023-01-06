Salesforce System Administrator – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the Medical industry, based in Johannesburg, is currently looking to employ a Salesforce System Administrator.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

5 years [URL Removed] /Veeva Administrator experience.

Experience with MS SQL Server SSIS.

Proficiency in reporting and data analytics tools, e.g., Power BI.

Strong attention to detail; Self-discipline for time-management.

Well organized, adept at working independently.

Customer-focused approach to business responsibilities and commitment to timely project delivery.

Effective communication skills with the ability to present analytical and operational content.

Ability to manage and optimize internal and external relationships.

Education:

The following degrees would be preferred for the role:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems.

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

Bachelor’s degree in Business Science.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering.

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management.

Responsibilities:

Serve as primary technical and operational expert for Salesforce and Veeva CRM system.

Manage [URL Removed] data feeds and other integrations with SSIS and SFDC utilities.

Provide Medical Representative Team with field support for targeting/alignment and call plan enquiries.

Support marketing and advertising agencies with CRM integration of Vault Promo Mats materials.

Prioritize, research, and respond to all Medical Representative Operations and Medical field-related questions.

Work closely with Sales and Marketing leadership to support promotional campaigns, CME programs, CRM programs, KOL development programs, Veeva reporting and other commercial initiatives.

Design and perform analyses on various Medical Representative activities and initiatives.

Manage the planning, implementation, configuration, and ongoing administration Salesforce and Veeva CRM deployments, complete regular internal system audits, and preparation for upgrades.

Ensure compliance with corporate policies and procedures, as well as all other applicable laws and regulations.

Assist the Medical Representative Team with new CRM policies, procedures, and system capabilities.

Track application changes with version control and ensure that release management is documented and saved.

Leverage problem-solving skills to analyse, measure, and recommend solutions.

Understand, build, and give direction to internal and external teams.

Synthesize and communicate results through oral and written presentations.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Administration

Analytical

Business Systems

Communication

Customer Care

Information Systems

Management

Learn more/Apply for this position