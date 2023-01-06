Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand – R800K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Technology organisation with five main work stream, Consulting, Applications, Infrastructure, Portal and Content Management and System Integration services.
Is looking for a Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join their team, client is based in PTA central and requires Senior Full Java Developer on permanent basis.
Requirements:
- Qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree)
- Data manipulation and scripting with Python
- Experience working on technical side projects or made open-source contributions
- Strong experience using object-oriented and functional Requirements Experience
Reference Number for this position is MK53031 which is a permanent role based in Midrand offering a salary of R800K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Data
- scripting
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree