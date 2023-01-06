Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand – R800K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jan 6, 2023

Technology organisation with five main work stream, Consulting, Applications, Infrastructure, Portal and Content Management and System Integration services.

Is looking for a Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join their team, client is based in PTA central and requires Senior Full Java Developer on permanent basis.

Requirements:

  • Qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree)
  • Data manipulation and scripting with Python
  • Experience working on technical side projects or made open-source contributions
  • Strong experience using object-oriented and functional Requirements Experience

Reference Number for this position is MK53031 which is a permanent role based in Midrand offering a salary of R800K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Data
  • scripting
  • Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

