Senior Full Stack Mobile / Web Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Jan 6, 2023

Our Client an Internal Consultancy Firm is in need of an experienced Senior Full Stack Mobile and Web Developer to join their team. Candidate must have a passion for coding and have managed a team. Position based in Gauteng with Remote working option.

Client Details

Our Client is a Global Management Consulting Firm that focuses on providing consultancy services to corporate, local organisations and government entities. Assisting organisations transform their businesses digitally

Description

Role and responsibilities:

  • Tech Lead will be responsible for employing agile methodologies to provide client with solutions
  • Combine latest open-source technologies together with traditional enterprise software products
  • Tech Lead will be a core member of the team and will be responsible for driving the architecture design, and technology decisions for shaping the next generation products for various internal teams
  • Ensure organisation stay on the leading edge of technology
  • Lead multiple development teams while delivering best-in-class enterprise-grade software solutions across a breadth of different platforms and technologies
  • Be flexible and adaptive tech lead, who effectively communicates across a broad range of stakeholder groups from engineers to business users
  • Effectively lead a project workstream
  • Travel to clients

Profile

Requirements:

  • Post graduate Degree / master’s degree / Equivalent work experience
  • 5-8 years’ experience in Software Development
  • Lead and manage a team and project workstream
  • Strong application development knowledge of any of the following technologies: JavaScript, React, Android (Kotlin/Java), Swift, MySQL, Ruby on Rails, Java, .Net core, HTML, CSS
  • Front and back-end technologies – mobile and web development – must be full stack developer
  • Engineering practice experience such as code refactoring, design patterns, design-driven development, continuous integration, building highly scalable applications, application security, secure coding practice
  • Demonstrated track record of successfully understanding the business requirements and designing realistic and effective solutions
  • Knowledge of Agile software development process
  • Knowledge of agile testing approaches such as unit, integration and end-to-end testing
  • Familiarity with testing frameworks such as RSpec, JUnit or Selenium
  • Good working knowledge of at least one cloud-based hosting platform such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud
  • Working knowledge of continuous integration and delivery/deployment tools like CircleCI, Jenkins, Azure DevOps Services, Bamboo or TeamCity
  • Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and effectively with people at all levels in an organization
  • Willing to travel up to 80%
  • Fluent in English
  • Information delivery, architecture and project experience
  • DevOps
  • Excellent communication and leadership skills
  • Strong problem solving, innovative and analytical skills
  • Consultancy background would be advantageous
  • Background in Telecommunication, Financial Services, IT Consultancy Firms

Job Offer

Benefits:

Company based in Gauteng but option to work remote

Must be willing to travel to clients based in Gauteng and EMEA Regions

Market related salary

About The Employer:

Specialized Consultancy Firm

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *