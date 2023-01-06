Senior Java Developer – Sandton – up to R750 per hour at eMerge IT Recruitment

A market leader in trust-based digital transformation with clients in the insurance and financial industry, specializing in, but not limited to, electronic forms, electronic signatures, digital signatures, workflow solutions, is currently on the lookout for a ROCKSTAR Senior Java Developer’s with at least 6 years developing Java

The successful person will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing Java applications to support business requirements and well as follow approved life cycle methodologies, create design documents, write code and performs unit and functional testing of software.

The opportunity comes with Cutting edge technology stack and the coolest IT Shops environment!!! APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

Microservices

Zookeeper

Kafka

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP)

REST (JSON)

Reference Number for this position is MK53269 which is a 12-month Contract position based at their client in Sandton offering a rate of between R420 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

