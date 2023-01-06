Software Engineer

Jan 6, 2023

Our client in the Automotive Sector, based in East London is currently looking to employ a Software Engineer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:

  • Minimum National Diploma Electrical / B.Eng. Mechatronics.

  • 2 – 5 Years’ experience in Automation.

  • Mechanical, Electronics and Electrical Troubleshooting.

  • Strong Understanding of Electrical Processes.

  • Wonderware and Siemens WinCC advantageous.

  • Ability to work shifts, weekends, and overtime.

  • Excellent Communication Skills.

  • Good Presentational Skills.

  • Quality Focus and Team player.

  • Driver’s License and Own Transport essential.

Responsibilities:

  • Knowledge of PLC Software Systems (Siemens).

  • Strong understanding of SCADA and HMI systems (MES is advantageous).

  • Setup of complex PLC hardware configurations.

  • Setup of Interfaces to various devices.

  • Project Planning, Installation and Commissioning support for installations.

  • Mechanical, pneumatic & paint related service and project activities on paint and sealing robots.

  • Responsible for commissioning and service activities.

  • Build good business relationship with customer related to service activities.

  • Site safety implementation during projects and service work.

  • Attend site meetings and project meetings.

  • Technical assistance during Production support time (Breakdowns).

  • Verify and compile data records of all test readings.

  • Meeting Project deadlines.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Automotive
  • Communication
  • Electronics
  • Mechanical
  • Mechatronics
  • PLC Programming
  • Presentations

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *