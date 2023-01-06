Our client in the Automotive Sector, based in East London is currently looking to employ a Software Engineer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
-
Minimum National Diploma Electrical / B.Eng. Mechatronics.
-
2 – 5 Years’ experience in Automation.
-
Mechanical, Electronics and Electrical Troubleshooting.
-
Strong Understanding of Electrical Processes.
-
Wonderware and Siemens WinCC advantageous.
-
Ability to work shifts, weekends, and overtime.
-
Excellent Communication Skills.
-
Good Presentational Skills.
-
Quality Focus and Team player.
-
Driver’s License and Own Transport essential.
Responsibilities:
-
Knowledge of PLC Software Systems (Siemens).
-
Strong understanding of SCADA and HMI systems (MES is advantageous).
-
Setup of complex PLC hardware configurations.
-
Setup of Interfaces to various devices.
-
Project Planning, Installation and Commissioning support for installations.
-
Mechanical, pneumatic & paint related service and project activities on paint and sealing robots.
-
Responsible for commissioning and service activities.
-
Build good business relationship with customer related to service activities.
-
Site safety implementation during projects and service work.
-
Attend site meetings and project meetings.
-
Technical assistance during Production support time (Breakdowns).
-
Verify and compile data records of all test readings.
-
Meeting Project deadlines.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Automotive
- Communication
- Electronics
- Mechanical
- Mechatronics
- PLC Programming
- Presentations