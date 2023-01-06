Software Engineer (C#) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

A Company using the latest technologies to build state of the art services that are highly optimized for performance at massive levels, is looking for a top-class Software Engineer, who has a Degree in Computer Science (ideal honors/strong bachelors), and strong C#, to join a great team as we continue to build and enhance our presence in our international markets. While this is an individual contributor role, you’ll be involved in many aspects– helping evolve our existing architecture, working with teams to improve operations, and implementing new features and functionality.

DUTIES:

Designing and implementing systems

Optimizing systems for high throughput

Write both functional and technical specifications

Manage version control

Manage the build server

Writing and maintaining unit tests

REQUIREMENTS:

• 2+ years of experience (looking for junior, intermediate and Seniors)

• Degree in computer science (ideal honours/strong bachelors)

• Strong C#

• TSQL

• Multi-threaded environments

ATTRIBUTES:

Interest in software development and looking for international exposure

