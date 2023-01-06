TS Implementation Engineer

Our client in the IT sector, based in Durban, is currently looking to employ an experienced TS Implementation Engineer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Extensive work experience in an implementation engineering role (+8 years).

Specialist Networking knowledge and experience essential.

Experience engaging with clients and conducting technical discussions and workshops.

Excellent administration and documentation experience.

Minimum of CCNA Wireless. CCNP Wireless preferred.

Knowledge of wireless networks and environments.

Experience with wireless surveys.

Ability to troubleshoot wireless problems.

Computer Science/Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training.

CCNP or CCIE Certification.

Experience deploying Cisco DNAC, SD-WAN (Cisco, Meraki, Fortinet), Meraki, AirOS and 9800 WLCs and F5.

LAN Switching, Wireless, WAN protocols. IP Routing protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP) and ACI

Required academic qualification and certifications: Tacacs, ISE, radius, Qos, IP SLA, SNMP, AAA, VTP, Access lists, Stacking, Aruba switches and WLC, AWS, Azure.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Interact with clients on highly complex requirements of a solution.

Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties or specialists.

Assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the engineers, in line with performance targets, leading by example and monitoring the quality of engineer’s and technician’s work when required.

Write reports and complete and maintain project documentation.

Recommends improvements to standard operating procedures relating to installations

Act as coach and mentor to junior engineers.

Included in highly complex design work, with input to the design expected.

Expected to work independently and take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.

Monitors the quality of work produced by junior engineers and makes recommendations for continuous improvement.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)

Cisco Systems

Engineering

Implementation

Information Technology (IT)

OSPF

Troubleshooting

Learn more/Apply for this position