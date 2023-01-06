TS Implementation Engineer

Jan 6, 2023

Our client in the IT sector, based in Durban, is currently looking to employ an experienced TS Implementation Engineer.
Requirements:

  • Extensive work experience in an implementation engineering role (+8 years).

  • Specialist Networking knowledge and experience essential.

  • Experience engaging with clients and conducting technical discussions and workshops.

  • Excellent administration and documentation experience.

  • Minimum of CCNA Wireless. CCNP Wireless preferred.

  • Knowledge of wireless networks and environments.

  • Experience with wireless surveys.

  • Ability to troubleshoot wireless problems.

  • Computer Science/Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training.

  • CCNP or CCIE Certification.

  • Experience deploying Cisco DNAC, SD-WAN (Cisco, Meraki, Fortinet), Meraki, AirOS and 9800 WLCs and F5.

  • LAN Switching, Wireless, WAN protocols. IP Routing protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP) and ACI

  • Required academic qualification and certifications: Tacacs, ISE, radius, Qos, IP SLA, SNMP, AAA, VTP, Access lists, Stacking, Aruba switches and WLC, AWS, Azure.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

  • Interact with clients on highly complex requirements of a solution.

  • Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties or specialists.

  • Assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the engineers, in line with performance targets, leading by example and monitoring the quality of engineer’s and technician’s work when required.

  • Write reports and complete and maintain project documentation.

  • Recommends improvements to standard operating procedures relating to installations

  • Act as coach and mentor to junior engineers.

  • Included in highly complex design work, with input to the design expected.

  • Expected to work independently and take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.

  • Monitors the quality of work produced by junior engineers and makes recommendations for continuous improvement.

Desired Skills:

  • CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)
  • Cisco Systems
  • Engineering
  • Implementation
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • OSPF
  • Troubleshooting

