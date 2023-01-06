We are looking for a UI/ UX designer to increase users’ satisfaction by improving the interface usability of our clients’ web and mobile applications and to translate the clients brand identity into the webpage and applications.
Responsibilities:
- Research user habit when using an application and design an interactive interface for web and mobile applications
- Identify the user’s persona when using the web and mobile applications to learn how users are interacting with the website and apps
- Successfully create an interactive and accessible model using a functional spec
- Design and implement activities that is eye-catching
- Develop a mock-up of the website and interfaces for testing
- Create interface elements to improve and encourage user interaction
- Work closely with the client and marketing team to implement business objectivity into design
Qualifications and experience:
- Qualification in Graphic Design, Interactive Media, or related field required
- 2-4 years’ experience working as a UI/UX designer or Graphic designer
- Experience working with InVision, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, and others
- Good understanding of coding languages like HTML, XML, JavaScript, and others
- Ability to understand UX fundamentals and principles, as well as the value of user research
- Expertise in wireframe tasks and tool
- Aware of new design trends and tools
Desired Skills:
- UI/UX Designer
- HTML
- XML
- Javascript
- Invision
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Illustrator
- Sketch
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Software company that deals with interesting and unique projects