UI UX Designer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

We are looking for a UI/ UX designer to increase users’ satisfaction by improving the interface usability of our clients’ web and mobile applications and to translate the clients brand identity into the webpage and applications.

Responsibilities:

Research user habit when using an application and design an interactive interface for web and mobile applications

Identify the user’s persona when using the web and mobile applications to learn how users are interacting with the website and apps

Successfully create an interactive and accessible model using a functional spec

Design and implement activities that is eye-catching

Develop a mock-up of the website and interfaces for testing

Create interface elements to improve and encourage user interaction

Work closely with the client and marketing team to implement business objectivity into design

Qualifications and experience:

Qualification in Graphic Design, Interactive Media, or related field required

2-4 years’ experience working as a UI/UX designer or Graphic designer

Experience working with InVision, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, and others

Good understanding of coding languages like HTML, XML, JavaScript, and others

Ability to understand UX fundamentals and principles, as well as the value of user research

Expertise in wireframe tasks and tool

Aware of new design trends and tools

Desired Skills:

UI/UX Designer

HTML

XML

Javascript

Invision

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Sketch

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Software company that deals with interesting and unique projects

