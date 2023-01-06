UI UX Designer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Jan 6, 2023

We are looking for a UI/ UX designer to increase users’ satisfaction by improving the interface usability of our clients’ web and mobile applications and to translate the clients brand identity into the webpage and applications.

Responsibilities:

  • Research user habit when using an application and design an interactive interface for web and mobile applications
  • Identify the user’s persona when using the web and mobile applications to learn how users are interacting with the website and apps
  • Successfully create an interactive and accessible model using a functional spec
  • Design and implement activities that is eye-catching
  • Develop a mock-up of the website and interfaces for testing
  • Create interface elements to improve and encourage user interaction
  • Work closely with the client and marketing team to implement business objectivity into design

Qualifications and experience:

  • Qualification in Graphic Design, Interactive Media, or related field required
  • 2-4 years’ experience working as a UI/UX designer or Graphic designer
  • Experience working with InVision, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, and others
  • Good understanding of coding languages like HTML, XML, JavaScript, and others
  • Ability to understand UX fundamentals and principles, as well as the value of user research
  • Expertise in wireframe tasks and tool
  • Aware of new design trends and tools

Desired Skills:

  • UI/UX Designer
  • HTML
  • XML
  • Javascript
  • Invision
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • Sketch

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Software company that deals with interesting and unique projects

