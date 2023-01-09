Business Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

Business Analyst – Insurance Software Tech!
Enjoy a dynamic and enriching work environment within the cutting-edge insurance technology industry. The purpose of the Business Analyst role is creating business value through consultation, facilitation and relationship management.
The Position: We’re looking for an innovative Business Analyst to be based permanently in Bryanston. The pay range on offer is R30 000.00 to R35 000.00 Per Month – dependent on skills and experience within the Insurance Software industry.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Completed BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics Degree – a must have
- Accredited Business Analysis Certification – highly beneficial
- 2 years Business Analysis experience
- Team player with problem solving skills
- Knowledge of business and understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains
- Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts and issues in business terms
- Relationship development
- Sound knowledge of Object Oriented Analysis and Design, writing effective use cases and the application of the appropriate UML models for business analysis
- Sound knowledge of agile frameworks & methodology
- Client journey mapping and Client Experience knowledge could be an advantage
- Exposure to analysis methodologies, process disciplines and SDLC methodologies
- Analytical thinking
Responsibilities:
- Liaise with the business to arrange workshops, interviews, meetings and for the collection and distribution of the strategic business documents
- Produce Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) and prepare use case specifications / user stories supported by appropriate UML diagrams and identification of test conditions.
- Identify and define business requirements for new business models/applications or changes to existing models/applications.
- define the features and stories along with grooming and the prioritization of the team backlog
- Analyse various business documents for input into plans, business requirements specification documents, functional requirements documents and project documents
- Document Plans, Business Requirement Specifications, functional requirements and project documents for various initiatives and solutions
- Conduct interviews with key role-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges
- Participate in transitioning the requirements and use cases to Systems Analysts and Designers and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.
- Develop business process models as required per project
- Ensure effective communication with the business i.e. making sure the business understands what is required from them for the success of the project
- Conduct feasibility studies
- Review test approach and test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios.
- Participate in quality management reviews throughout the business change life cycle and systems development life cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled
- Participate in review of test results to ensure that business requirements have been met.
- Be actively involved in limited testing if required on a particular project
- Prepare business cases and conduct business and IT risk assessments
- Conduct solution assessment
