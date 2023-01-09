Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Company situated in Isando, Johannesburg seeks to recruit an
Data Analyst to join our team. The purpose of the Data Analyst role is to analyse their existing business practices, data and identify opportunities for improvement. The ideal candidate must be able to use the data to help the organisation evaluate the business and make more effective business decisions through business central and Navision.
CRITICAL OUTPUTS
- Building and maintaining reporting using Microsoft Excel Power Pivot, Power BI to measure and understand performance on various variables like data source, agent behaviour, contact rate on data and the financial impacts based on implementing any changes
- Understanding data sets and providing recommendations on business decisions based on statistical analysis
- Determining where value is lost or identifying opportunities for improvement
- Liaising with development team, to drive automation based on business needs
- Building and populating databases
- Power BI and Power Pivot using Microsoft
- Implementing controls and processes based on analytical findings to validate data and reduce redundancy
- Data sanitation
- Reporting accuracy and analysis: Provide ongoing recommendations to increase profitability or reduce costs where applicable
- Create dashboards to provide insights and drive behaviour
- Pro-actively communicate and collaborate with management to analyse information needs and functional requirements
- Interpret accounting needs and translate them into operational requirements
- Report weekly on areas of analysis
- Predicting business trends
- Presenting technical reports based on the collection, analysis and interpretation of data
- Removing corrupted data and fixing coding errors and related problems
- Development of ad-hoc reports as necessary
- Work with executives and other business leaders to identify opportunities for improvement
MINIMUM SKILLS
- An analytical mind and inclination for problem-solving
- Disciplined, focused and attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Team player with good interpersonal skills
- Understands new technological trends in the market
- Excellent communication & presentation skills
- Critical Thinking: Must look at the numbers, trends, and data and come to new conclusions based on the findings
- High level Microsoft Excel proficiency
- Strong mathematical skills to help collect, measure, organize and analyse data
REQUIREMENTS
- Grade 12
- Diploma in math, statistics, economics, computer science or another quantitative field (advantage)
- 6+ years’ experience within an analytic environment
- Valid Driver’s License
- Excellent Microsoft SQL, Microsoft Access, Postgre SQL, Power BI and Power Pivot skills
- 4+ years’ experience in Navision and Business Central
- Must be willing to work after hours/weekends if needed
Applicants must be willing to undergo a criminal and credit check.
Non-South African applicants with valid work permits who meet the requirements will also be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- Diploma
- Strong Mathamatical skills
- problem solving skills.
- Excellent communication skills
- Microsoft Excel
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Salary
- Benefits