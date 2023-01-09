Data Analyst – Gauteng Primrose

Our client situated in Isando, Johannesburg is looking for a Data Analyst to join their team. The purpose of the Data Analyst role is to analyse their existing business practices, data and identify opportunities for improvement. The ideal candidate must be able to use the data to help the organisation evaluate the business and make more effective business decisions through business central and Navision.

CRITICAL OUTPUTS

Building and maintaining reporting using Microsoft Excel Power Pivot, Power BI to measure and understand performance on various variables like data source, agent behaviour, contact rate on data and the financial impacts based on implementing any changes

Understanding data sets and providing recommendations on business decisions based on statistical analysis

Determining where value is lost or identifying opportunities for improvement

Liaising with development team, to drive automation based on business needs

Building and populating databases

Power BI and Power Pivot using Microsoft

Implementing controls and processes based on analytical findings to validate data and reduce redundancy

Data sanitation

Reporting accuracy and analysis: Provide ongoing recommendations to increase profitability or reduce costs where applicable

Create dashboards to provide insights and drive behaviour

Pro-actively communicate and collaborate with management to analyse information needs and functional requirements

Interpret accounting needs and translate them into operational requirements

Report weekly on areas of analysis

Predicting business trends

Presenting technical reports based on the collection, analysis and interpretation of data

Removing corrupted data and fixing coding errors and related problems

Development of ad-hoc reports as necessary

Work with executives and other business leaders to identify opportunities for improvement

MINIMUM SKILLS

An analytical mind and inclination for problem-solving

Disciplined, focused and attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Team player with good interpersonal skills

Understands new technological trends in the market

Excellent communication & presentation skills

Critical Thinking: Must look at the numbers, trends, and data and come to new conclusions based on the findings

High level Microsoft Excel proficiency

Strong mathematical skills to help collect, measure, organize and analyse data

REQUIREMENTS

Grade 12

Diploma in math, statistics, economics, computer science or another quantitative field (advantage)

6+ years’ experience within an analytic environment

Valid Driver’s License

Excellent Microsoft SQL, Microsoft Access, Postgre SQL, Power BI and Power Pivot skills

4+ years’ experience in Navision and Business Central

Must be willing to work after hours/weekends if needed

Applicants must be willing to undergo a criminal and credit check.

Non-South African applicants with valid work permits who meet the requirements will also be considered.

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

SQL

Power BI

Power Pivot skills

Microsoft Access

Navision

Business Central

